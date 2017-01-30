Massachusetts man killed, 4 hurt in Rhode Island crash

FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating a weekend crash in Rhode Island that took the life of a Massachusetts man.

The three-car collision happened Sunday afternoon on Route 101 in Foster. State police said Monday that a Ford Focus traveling westbound swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a Dodge Avenger. That car than spun around and struck a Toyota Scion.

The driver of the Avenger was killed. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Orlando Colon of Southbridge, Massachusetts.

Police said two people in the Focus, 39-year-old James Beattie of Danielson, Connecticut and 38-year-old Kristina Arnone, or Warwick, Rhode Island, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Two Connecticut residents in the Scion were treated for minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)