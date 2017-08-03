Massachusetts man pleads guilty to child porn charge

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Sean Scully was sentenced Wednesday to serve the first two years of the sentence behind bars, with the final six months suspended over five years of probation.

Scully was arrested in July 2016 after authorities executing a search warrant on his Granby home found a flash drive that contained 3,000 images and videos of pre-pubescent girls.

Police were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which said child porn was uploaded to a device using a cellphone associated with Scully.

His attorney said Scully is “working hard on his serious mental health issues” and suffered sexual abuse as a child.

