Massachusetts man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl, heroin

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl and heroin in New Hampshire.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord said Wednesday that 34-year-old Luis Martin Carvajal Gonzalez also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11.

Court documents say Gonzalez, of Methuen (mih-THOO’-uhn), Massachusetts, sold heroin and fentanyl to an undercover police officer on multiple occasions at Salem businesses in December 2015.

Authorities say officers apprehended Gonzalez in February and approximately 156 grams of fentanyl were recovered.

