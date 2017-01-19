Massachusetts man pleads guilty to terrorizing ex-girlfriend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to 5 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to putting a gun in his girlfriend’s mouth and threatening to kill her.

Kevin Pardee, of Easthampton, was sentenced Wednesday in Hampshire Superior Court after pleading guilty to a variety of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness intimidation. He was also ordered to stay away from his now former girlfriend.

Prosecutors say the 30-year-old Pardee beat the victim in March 2015 and threatened kill her and himself. He twice put a gun in her mouth.

Authorities say the next month he held a knife to the woman’s throat.

Pardee says he has struggled with bipolar disorder and drug addiction.

