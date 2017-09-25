Massachusetts man says desperation to see son drove him to rob banks

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with four bank robberies says he needed the money to pay back child support so he could see his 5-year-old son.

The Salem News reports that 28-year-old Justin Hanlon was held on $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty last week to three counts of armed robbery and one count of unarmed robbery.

Prosecutors say the Danvers man got away with almost $23,000 in four robberies at three banks in Danvers and Beverly in August and September.

He was arrested in Stoneham where investigators say he was plotting a fifth robbery.

Gary Zerola, Hanlon’s attorney, said his client lost his job six months ago, and fell behind on child support payments, and was “desperate” to see his son. Zerola said his client had cooperated with investigators.

