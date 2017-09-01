Massachusetts man sentenced for sexual assault of girlfriend’s children

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of child rape and animal abuse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced 33-year-old Gary Rose’s sentencing Thursday.

Prosecutors say the Fall River man sexually and physically assaulted his girlfriend’s children, fatally poisoned the family cat with automotive fluid and kicked two family dogs. One dog was kicked in the face and lost teeth while the other was kicked down a stairwell.

He was arrested in 2015 and charged with rape of a child, strangulation, indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 and animal cruelty.

Quinn describes Rose as having a “sick and demented mind.” He says the man’s prison sentence will protect the victims, who have since moved out of the state.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)