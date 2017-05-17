Massachusetts man sentenced to over 5 years in prison on drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A man has been sentenced in Vermont federal court to 5 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he distributed heroin and cocaine.

Court records say 25-year-old Childlove Gelin, of Massachusetts, and others sold the drugs to an informant 10 times between July 2015 and April 2016.

When Gelin was arrested last year, cocaine base was found in his Brattleboro apartment.

Gelin also pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges. He was sentenced Tuesday.

