Massachusetts man seriously injured in ATV crash charged with DWI

HILL, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in New Hampshire has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says 48-year-old Paul McBride of Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, rolled over while trying to turn into a driveway in the town of Hill on Saturday night. Authorities say alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the rash.

McBride, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was charged with driving an off-road vehicle while intoxicated, which carries the same potential penalties as driving a car under the influence of alcohol.

A phone number for McBride could not be found Sunday.

