Massachusetts man struck, killed by alleged drugged driver in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a Warwick man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian from Massachusetts.

Warwick police responded to Main Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a man being struck by a vehicle.

Police say 23-year-old David Bustin, of Pembroke, Massachusetts, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The car driver, 24-year-old Marshall Howard, stopped at the scene.

After an investigation, Howard was arrested and charged with DUI death resulting and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Police say he was arraigned on Wednesday morning. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

