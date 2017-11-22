Massachusetts man to serve at least 25 years for hourlong crime rampage

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man who went on an hourlong rampage last year that included a rape and an armed robbery is headed to prison.

Masslive.com reports that Antonio Damon was sentenced Wednesday in Worcester to no less than 25 years in prison. Damon was convicted this month of a slew of charges that include aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and carjacking in connection with the August 2016 crimes.

Damon was arrested after a woman called police to say a man with a knife had entered her business and raped her. Over the next hour, authorities say police received reports of a carjacking, a sexual assault, a hit-and-run and an armed robbery committed by Damon.

Damon apologized in court, but says he did not commit all of the crimes he was convicted of.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)