Massachusetts mayor, NH governor feud over drug crisis

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor says he’s disappointed that New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is accusing his city of fueling New Hampshire’s drug crisis.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says Sununu should think before he speaks and, instead, seek a constructive dialogue on how to combat heroin and fentanyl abuse. The two are set to talk Thursday.

Sununu on Wednesday said most of the fentanyl coming into New Hampshire is from Lawrence and that New Hampshire will “get tough” on dealers across the border. He says Lawrence’s status as a “sanctuary city” is making it harder to crack down on the drug trade.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office confirms that much of the heroin and fentanyl coming into the state is from Lawrence.

