Massachusetts mayors criticize Trump’s new immigration policies

BOSTON (WHDH) - President Trump signed executive orders Wednesday, jump-starting the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and blocking federal funds to nearly 300 “sanctuary cities” in America.

In wake of the news, Massachusetts mayors of sanctuary cities criticized the president’s decision and vowed to keep immigrants safe.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke at a news conference and expressed his sharp disapproval of Trump’s immigration policies. Walsh said that he was “disturbed and angered” by Trump’s actions.

“The latest executive orders and statements made by the president about immigrants are a direct attack on Boston’s people, Boston’s strength and Boston’s values,” said Walsh.

Boston is considered to be one of many sanctuary cities scattered across New England and the country. Walsh stressed that he would fight for all Bostonians to provide the “best quality of life.” He said immigrants are welcome to live at City Hall, even in his own office if needed.

“I will never turn my back on those seeking a better life,” said Walsh.

Somerville, also a sanctuary city, is in jeopardy of losing funding as well. Mayor Joseph Curtatone said Somerville could lose up to $12 million. He said the funding goes to the most vulnerable parts of the population, paying for discounted lunches and senior and veterans’ services.

“The irony of this all is the president, during his campaign, promised to help those cities that he accused the Democrats of abandoning,” said Curtatone. He urged Trump to reconsider his decision, saying he hopes the president will visit Somerville to see it all firsthand.

Advocates believe sanctuary cities are important so people do not live in constant fear of deportation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)