Massachusetts MMA fighter dies following weekend bout, DA says

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - An investigation into the death of a mixed martial arts fighter from Massachusetts is underway after he passed away following a fight that was held at Plymouth Memorial Hall over the weekend, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Officials say Rondel Clark, 26, of Sutton, was competing as part of “Cage Titans XXXV” on Saturday when the fight was stopped in the third round and ruled a technical knockout.

A post-fight examination led to Clark being taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he died Monday.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of Clark’s death.

Integrated Martial Arts in Westborough closed Tuesday after learning of Clark’s death. They could not be reached for immediate comment.

Clark’s death is under investigation.

