Massachusetts MMA fighter dies following weekend fight, DA says

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts MMA fighter died after a fight that was held at Plymouth Memorial Hall over the weekend, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Rondel Clark, 26, of Sutton, was competing as part of “Cage Titans XXXV” on Saturday and was knocked out in the third round of his match.

A post-fight examination led to Clark being taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. He was transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he died Monday.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of Clark’s death.

Clark’s death is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.

