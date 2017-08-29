Massachusetts mom literally jumps for joy as daughters go back to school

SHREWSBURY, MA (WHDH) - For most kids, heading back to school after summer vacation can be painful. However that’s not the same case for parents, especially for one mother in Shrewsbury.

Jackie Nason Fashjian shared a photo on Facebook Tuesday, celebrating her daughters’ return to school. In the photo, Fashjian can be seen jumping for joy (literally) with a bottle of champagne in her hand.

The expression on her daughters’ faces tell it all. They both look less than thrilled to be returning to the classroom.

