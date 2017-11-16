Massachusetts mother, daughter accused of distributing heroin at courthouse

BROCKTON (WHDH) - BROCKTON (WHDH) – A Massachusetts mother and daughter are facing a slew of drug charges after authorities say the duo distributed heroin at Brockton Superior Courthouse.

Christine Lozanne, 54, of Norwood, and Tineisha Lozanne, 26, of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charges in Brockton District Court.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the Lozannes were arrested Wednesday afternoon by Massachusetts State Police in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The Lozannes are charged with distribution of heroin, conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, delivery of an article to an inmate and attempt to commit a crime and delivery of an article or drugs to a prisoner in a jail.

Three court officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

The Lozannes were released on personal recognizance. They are due back in court in January.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)