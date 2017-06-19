Massachusetts motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in New Hampshire

FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) — A motorcyclist from Massachusetts was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving three vehicles in New Hampshire, authorities say.

Franklin police responded around 10 a.m. to Hill Road at Route 3A in the area of Lake Shore Drive for a report a crash involving a motorcycle.

David Insley, 30, of New Bedford, was traveling south on a 2003 Harley Davidson when he collided with a 2011 Nissan Xterra that was traveling north, authorities say.

Insley was taken to Franklin Regional Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The operator of the SUV suffered minor injuries. No injuries were reported in the third vehicle.

The accident is under investigation.

