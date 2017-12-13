BOSTON (WHDH) - A new report brought top honors to Massachusetts. The Bay State is now ranked the healthiest state in the country.

This year’s report from “America’s Health Rankings” found that Massachusetts has the highest concentration of mental health providers, the lowest obesity rate, more than 200 primary care physicians and more than 80 dentists per 100,000 residents.

Hawaii came in second, Vermont third, Utah fourth and Connecticut fifth.

Among the least healthy states included West Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas.

