Massachusetts officer shoots driver following pursuit

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors are investigating after a Massachusetts police officer shot a driver who allegedly tried to run down the officer.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Mark Marauszwski was struck once by a round fired by Pittsfield Officer Martin Streit just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Marauszwski was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the driver fled a traffic stop, striking an officer with his vehicle’s door.

A two-mile pursuit ensued and the driver went into a park.

Prosecutors say Streit got out of his cruiser, and the suspect drove toward him. Streit fired three times, striking the vehicle twice and the suspect once.

The suspect faces charges including operating with a suspended license and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

It’s not clear if the suspect has a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)