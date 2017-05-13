Massachusetts officers honor fallen officers in DC

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Police officers nationwide honored fallen heroes Saturday on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The event was held as a part of National Police Week.

Officers held a candlelight vigil to remember fellow officers who have died, Attorney General Jeff Session is expected to speak.

A number of local lieutenants, chiefs and sergeants are in DC. They were joined by Trish Tarentino, the wife of fallen Auburn officer Ronald Tarentino.

Officer Tarentino was killed in the line of duty; he was shot and killed while at a traffic stop in Auburn last year. He was honored on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Clardy, who was killed in a crash on the Mass. Pike in March 2016, was also honored in DC.

