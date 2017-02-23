Massachusetts officials decry Trump transgender rollback

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are decrying the Trump administration’s rollback of federal public school bathroom protections for transgender students.

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy released a video message saying the president doesn’t speak for him or for many other officials in Washington and Massachusetts who will continue to push for the protections.

Fellow Democratic Congressman Stephen Lynch said the country should be expanding protections against discrimination for students, not rescinding them. Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg called the rollback wrong.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey planned a Thursday press conference with Rosenberg, Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo and families of transgender students to speak out against the decision.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill into law last year guaranteeing transgender people can use restrooms that correspond with their gender identities in Massachusetts.

