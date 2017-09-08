BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials have approved a hunt in the Blue Hills Reservation as a way to help control the deer population there.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation and Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife backed the proposal.

The plan features two phases of hunting in the Blue Hills including archery hunting in limited areas of the reservation during the month of November and a four-day shotgun hunt in late November and early December.

The DCR is required by law to come up with a conservation plan wherever deer overpopulation is harming forests, water resources, or plant growth on department-owned land.

There have been similar hunts in 2015 and 2016. More information is available on the state website.

The hunts have drawn protests from animal rights activists.

