Massachusetts panel opens hearings on recreational pot law

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are vowing to respect the will of the voters, but aren’t ruling out changes to the state’s recreational marijuana law.

A special legislative committee reviewing the law opened hearings at the Statehouse on Monday.

The panel is expected to weigh a possible increase in the current 12 percent maximum tax rate on marijuana sales, and other issues including potency of marijuana products and local control of pot shops.

Among those slated to testify are members of the group that led the ballot initiative that made Massachusetts one of eight states where recreational marijuana use by adults is now legal. They’re demanding that lawmakers leave the measure alone and give it time to work.

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, whose office will oversee regulation of marijuana sales, also is scheduled to appear.

