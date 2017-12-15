Massachusetts ‘peeping Tom’ accused of repeatedly watching woman through windows

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — A “peeping Tom” from Massachusetts is facing charges after police say he repeatedly went to a woman’s home near the University of New Hampshire campus and looked at her through her windows.

Joshua Daigle, 44, of Haverhill, was caught on surveillance video entering the woman’s property at 8 Coe Drive on five different occasions, according to investigators.

Police said on each occasion, Daigle looked into the home’s windows, and on one occasion, fled upon officers arriving on scene.

Daigle is charged with five counts of invasion of privacy, five counts of loitering and prowling, five counts of criminal trespassing and one count of resisting arrest.

Daigle was released on $5,000 bail. He due back in court in January.

