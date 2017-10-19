Massachusetts police, DEA find $6M worth of pot growing in garage

CLINTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Clinton, with the help of federal drug agents, seized $6 million worth of marijuana on Tuesday morning after raiding a massive garage attached to a single-family home in the Massachusetts town.

Authorities say officers executed a search warrant at 843 Main Street around 9:40 a.m. and discovered a “sophisticated marijuana growing operation” inside an 8,000-square-foot warehouse, which included plants, lighting, air circulating machines, irrigation systems, plant foods and more.

Officers seized 1,029 marijuana plants, weighing about 2,200 pounds, according to police. They also confiscated “an amount of U.S. currency,” along with three motor vehicles.

Sean Matt, 29, of Worcester, and Thomas Laverty, 37, of Clinton, were arrested without incident. They two men face charges of manufacturing, distribution, cultivating and trafficking marijuana.

Matt and Laverty were ordered held on bail of $100,000 following an arraignment Wednesday in Clinton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)