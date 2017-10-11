Massachusetts police investigating after shot fired through window of TripAdvisor building

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Needham Police are investigating after a bullet was fired through a fourth-floor window of the TripAdvisor building on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they received a call around 7 a.m. from an employee who reported that a co-worker heard a gunshot come through a window.

Officers responded to the business on 400 First Avenue and found a bullet that had been shot through the window.

A ballistics unit was notified and is actively helping with the investigation.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

