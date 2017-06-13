Massachusetts police lieutenant convicted of defrauding city

BOSTON (AP) — A Quincy police lieutenant has been convicted of what authorities called a double-dipping scam that defrauded the city out of about $8,000.

Thomas Corliss was convicted in federal court on Monday of multiple counts of mail fraud as well as fraud involving federal funds.

An internal investigation found that the 52-year-old Corliss collected pay for working details and regular shifts that overlapped on multiple occasions. He also left himself on the daily roster rather than using vacation time while he was on vacation in the Bahamas and Martha’s Vineyard.

He faces sentencing Sept. 7.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch’s office says Corliss will be fired.

Corliss’ lawyers said what their client did was common practice within the department and they are considering an appeal.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)