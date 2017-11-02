Massachusetts police seek girl missing for more than a week

(WHDH) — Police in West Newbury, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help in locating a girl who they say has been missing for more than a week.

Chief Art Reed says Hannah Nicole Gil, 16, was last seen on Oct. 21 at her home around 2 p.m.

Gil was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and gray pants and was carrying a black backpack. She is believed to be traveling on foot, and does not have a cell phone in her possession.

West Newbury Police are actively working with Gil’s family and their law enforcement colleagues in neighboring communities to locate her.

Gil is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in the Haverhill area, or in New Hampshire around Salem or Atkinson, where she is known to have friends.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

