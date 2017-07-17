Massachusetts police seek man in connection with Milford death investigation

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Milford police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection with a person who was found dead Sunday at a home in Milford.

RELATED: Officials investigating unattended death in Milford

Authorities identified Jusselo D. Dos Reis as a person of interest in the death of a North Bow Street resident, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

Reis, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He believed to be driving a black 2003 Ford Explorer with Massachusetts registration 7JN555.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Reis’ arrest for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Reis is believed to have illegally entered the United States from Brazil “without inspection,” the Department of Homeland Security says.

Anyone who sees Reis is asked to contact state police or Milford police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)