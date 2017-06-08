Massachusetts police seek missing 15-year-old girl

PITTSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl from Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield Police Department shared a Facebook post Thursday, alerting the public that Brenna Sagan, 15, has been reported missing.

Sagan is said to be 5 feet 4 inches, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans, black sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

