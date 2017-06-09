Massachusetts police seek missing developmentally disabled man

BERKLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Massachusetts are searching for a missing developmentally disabled man who they fear is in danger.

Authorities say Donald Flint, 48, of Berkley, has been missing since Wednesday. They say his “health and safety” could be in danger.

Flint is said to be 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes fine gray hair.

Authorities say Flint was last seen on Padelford Street in Berkley.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

