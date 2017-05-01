Mass. police seek woman who allegedly threatened to shoot ‘random person’

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police on Massachusetts’ North Shore are searching for a woman who they say threatened to shoot a “random person.”

Authorities in Burlington say they received a report Monday afternoon stating that a woman had threatened to shoot someone in the town.

The woman, identified as Sarah Curran, is said to be driving a Jeep Cherokee with Massachusetts plate number 491VE1.

Schools in the town were placed on temporary lock down while police searched the area.

Authorities say Curran has left the Burlington area and is somewhere on the North Shore.

Area police departments have been notified of Curran.

No additional details were immediately available.

