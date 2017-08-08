Massachusetts police stress importance of ‘common sense’ after strange traffic stop

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Framingham are reminding Bay Staters to “use common sense” while driving after an unusual traffic stop over the weekend.

A photo shared on the department’s Facebook page showed a massive cluster of balloons hanging out of a white Nissan, blocking views from the passenger window.

“Avoid accidents by having a clear picture of traffic and pedestrians around you,” police said.

It’s not clear if the driver was charged.

