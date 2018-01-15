Massachusetts pols slam President Trump at MLK breakfast, label him ‘racist bully’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celebrations honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. were held across the Bay State on Monday and attended by many politicians, who took aim at President Donald Trump’s recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations.

State and local politicians unleashed on Trump at a yearly breakfast in Boston that’s meant to celebrate the life of the civil rights icon.

“We face the challenge of an openly racist president of the United States,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.

At the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, democrats slammed Trump over accusations that he called the countries a “s—hole.”

“I am embarrassed by Donald Trump’s racist comments,” Democratic Sen. Ed Markey said.

On Sunday, Trump said “No, No. I’m not a racist,” when asked my reporters. The crowd gathered at Monday’s breakfast did not buy his response.

“Martin Luther King had a dream, but Donald trump also has a dream. He has a dream that one day our nation will be surrounded by a wall built with bigotry and hate,” Markey said.

“Donald Trump is a racist bully and we know how to deal with bullies. We do not back down, we do not shut up. We fight back and no matter what they throw at us, nevertheless we persist,” Warren said.

Gov. Charlie Baker delivered his remarks in a measured tone, remembering the words of King.

“To those who would demean or insult or bring down others simply because they’re different, I have a very simple message for them: this country is great because of it’s diversity, not in spite of it,” Baker said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says Trump’s comments are damaging for future generations.

“It’s very sad that he constantly doesn’t understand his comments are hurtful. He’s setting a bad tone for young people,” Walsh said.

The annual breakfast is the oldest of its kind in the country. Organizers say it’s meant to continue King’s work.

