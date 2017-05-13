Massachusetts prepares for rainy Mother’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mother Nature is set to wash out Mother’s Day plans for many in Massachusetts.

With a nor’easter setting in on New England, mom’s like Laureate Surrette plan on celebrating indoors.

“It’s not fun to have a lousy rainy day on mother’s day. It should be sunny, so everybody’s happy,” said Surette.

The nasty weather also forced organizers to cancel the annual Duckling Day Parade throughout Boston.

