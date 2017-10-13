Massachusetts prison officials find drugs stashed in prayer card sent to inmate

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - Officials at MCI Concord say someone attempted to send drugs to a prison inmate by mailing laminated prayer cards with Jesus’ image that contained strips of the prescription narcotic suboxone.

The Department of Corrections found 14 orange strips of the drug inside a card, which had the words “A Prayer of Comfort” on the front.

The strips sell for up to $100 each in prison, according to officials.

A Facebook post showed a photo of the strips, which were found on Tuesday in a prisoner’s incoming mail.

