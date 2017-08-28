Massachusetts Red Cross volunteers head to Houston to assist with disaster relief

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 6,000 Houston residents flocked to Red Cross shelters Sunday night as Tropical Storm Harvey caused catastrophic, widespread flooding in the area.

Twenty-two Red Cross volunteers from Massachusetts have already made the trek to Houston, along with two emergency vehicles. The disaster relief organization says it’s sending two additional volunteers and supplies to assist those in need of food, water and shelter.

“Right now the main concern is getting these people something to eat and getting them supplies to clean up their home,” John Hall of the American Red Cross said.

At least 2,000 people have been plucked from flood waters in recent days.

The Red Cross volunteers plan to say in Houston over the coming weeks and offer financial assistance.

