Massachusetts Rep. Michael Capuano opts to skip Trump inauguration

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Dozens of members of Congress have chosen not to attend Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday.

Massachusetts Representative Michael Capuano is among those who will not be in attendance. Instead he will hold an open house at his office in Cambridge.

“I want President Trump to be a successful president, but also one that shares the values of my constituents,” Capuano said.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark, also of Massachusetts, will not be attendance.

