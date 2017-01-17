Massachusetts representative will not attend Trump inauguration

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts legislators are not staying quiet on their criticisms of President-elect Donald Trump, though only one representative has said she will not be in attendance at the presidential inauguration on Friday.

At the annual Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Breakfast in Boston on Monday, Mass. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey said it is important that they be at the inauguration ceremony. Both still had criticisms for the incoming administration and pledged to resist policies that were at odds with their constituents. Warren has been a vocal critic of Mr. Trump both before and after the election.

Governor Charlie Baker, who publicly said he voted for no candidate in the presidential election, made clear at Monday’s breakfast that he will also attend the inauguration on Friday.

But Mass. Representative Katherine Clark, who represents the 5th Congressional District that includes cities north and west of Boston, released a statement announcing she will not attend the inauguration. Clark rallied for Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaigning season.

Clark’s statement reads:

“Families in my district are fearful that the anti-woman, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim and divisive promises that drove the Trump campaign will become the policies affecting the health and safety of every American.”

So far, reports say Congressional Democrats from more than 16 states have said they will not be attending the inauguration.

