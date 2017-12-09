Massachusetts residents making last minute preparations for first snow of season

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Saturday is the first snow of the season for Massachusetts and residents are making last minute preparations this morning.

Road crews are also preparing to combat the winter blast expected Saturday, loading up trucks with thousands of pounds of salt. The Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said they have activated winter storm prep and plows and trucks are in place to treat the roads ahead of the snow.

Here we go! Plow trucks are already out and about! Live reports starting at 8am on @7News as the snow approaches! pic.twitter.com/gN7lB0QGhT — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) December 9, 2017

At hardware stores, employees are pulling snow shovels and jugs of ice melt out from the back and moving the stock to the front of the store. The store manager at Ace Hardware in Charlestown said it was pretty busy Friday but he is expecting even more people Saturday morning, just before the snow starts to fall.

Milton Fire Chief Jack Grant reminded residents to clear snow away from fire hydrants so firefighters can get to them in an emergency.

