Massachusetts residents urged to report unusual animal behavior after coyote attacks

(WHDH) — Massachusetts wildlife officials are urging the public to report any unusual animal behavior after two people were attacked by a rabid coyote in North Attleborough.

North Attleborough police killed the coyote responsible for the attacks and sent it to the Department of Public Health, where it tested positive for rabies.

Officials say attacks on humans are rare. The recent incidents in North Attleborough marked the eighth and ninth documented attacks on people by coyotes since the 1950’s.

In Newton, a coyote was spotted with a cat in its mouth near an Auburndale playground this past weekend.

Rabies is a very serious disease affecting the nervous system of mammals, including cats, dogs, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and people. Rabies is caused by a virus and is almost always fatal. The virus found in saliva is usually spread from animal to animal or to people through bites.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal is urged to contact their health care provider immediately. In most cases, immediate treatment is necessary.

MassWildlife urges the public to report any observations of wild or domestic animals displaying symptoms of the fatal disease to local animal control officers. There are two kinds of symptoms, the “furious form” and the “dumb form”. Furious form symptoms include aggressive attacks on people or other animals, or random biting of objects. Dumb form symptoms are exhibited by animals acting sick, dazed, or paralyzed.

To prevent contact with coyotes, officials say it’s wise to remove all types of food from outdoor areas and to stay outside with pets at all times. They typically live in rural, suburban, and urban areas.

