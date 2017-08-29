Massachusetts rock star denies he is unlicensed used-car dealer

LUNENBURG, Mass. (AP) — The lead singer of the rock band Tantric is disputing charges that he sold used cars in Massachusetts without a license.

Police this month charged Hugo Ferreira with multiple complaints including forgery of Registry of Motor Vehicle documents, failure to properly document the sale of motor vehicles, and misrepresenting residency to avoid paying excise tax.

Ferreira tells The Sentinel & Enterprise that he recently moved back to his hometown of Fitchburg.

He says he sold three cars he owned that were stored on a lot owned by a properly licensed dealer in adjacent Lunenburg that has since closed, but says that doesn’t amount to running an illegal dealership.

A clerk magistrate is reviewing whether there’s probable cause to prosecute.

Tantric’s 2000 song “Breakdown” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s mainstream rock chart.

