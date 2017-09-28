Massachusetts school district says it didn’t OK refusal of White House book gift

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts school district says one of its librarians didn’t have permission when she tried to reject a book donation from Melania Trump.

Cambridge Public Schools says an editorial letter written by librarian Liz Phipps Soeir represented her opinions and was not an official statement on behalf of the district.

Soeir’s school was among one from each state chosen to receive 10 Dr. Seuss books from the first lady for National Read a Book Day.

But the librarian penned a letter for a blog saying her school has “plenty of resources” and doesn’t need the books. She also called Dr. Seuss “a bit of a cliche.”

The district says it has “counseled” Soeir on district policies and that her letter “was not a formal acceptance or rejection of donated books.”

