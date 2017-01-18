Massachusetts Senate proposes more changes to marijuana law

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts’ new recreational marijuana law may be subject to more changes.

The law was approved by voters in November. Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg said he respects voters but the law needs to clarified and refined.

Among the changes proposed include an increase on the marijuana tax rate and lowering the numbers of plants one can grow at a residence. A change has also been proposed to raise the legal age for purchasing, possessing and using marijuana.

