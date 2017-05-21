BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate is preparing to debate more than 1,000 proposed amendments to their version of a state budget plan.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee last week unveiled the $40.3 billion spending plan for the July 1 fiscal year.

The proposal includes more than $400 million in new revenues but does not call for any significant hikes in the most widely-paid taxes in Massachusetts.

Debate on the budget by the full Senate begins Tuesday at the Statehouse.

The plan assumes a 3.9 percent increase in revenues, an estimate agreed upon months ago by House and Senate leaders and the Baker administration.

But 10 months into the current fiscal year, tax collections had risen only 1.1 percent over the same period a year ago, and were $462 million below benchmarks.

