State Senator Ken Donnelly passed away on Sunday. He was 66.

Sen. Donnelly had been battling a brain tumor for the last eight months.

Sen. Donnelly represented the 4th Middlesex district. He was a Lexington firefighter prior to serving in the Massachusetts Senate.

He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, three children and five grandchildren.

