Massachusetts senators to filibuster Gorsuch nomination

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the battle over confirming Judge Neil Gorsuch heads to the Senate floor, Massachusetts Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren both said they will filibuster his nomination.

The Senate Democrats have the 41 votes they need to filibuster Gorsuch and block him from being confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice.

However, it may not matter if the Republicans decide to change the rules. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could take the “nuclear” option and eliminate the filibuster, instead holding a floor vote to confirm Gorsuch.

“What they need to do as a party is to put up a candidate who is actually able to get the 60 votes,” said Markey. “The problem is not with the process, the problem is with the candidate.”

Warren and Markey both said this is not about party politics; instead, they both disagree with Gorsuch’s record.

