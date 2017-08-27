Massachusetts sending Coast Guard members to Texas as floods ravage region

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is sending 19 Coast Guard crew members to Houston to help with Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

The Cape Cod Coast Guard Air Station helicopter is assisting with search and rescue efforts as the storm continues to drop historic amounts of rain on the region.

Mass Task Force also sent supplies to Texas. In a message posted to Twitter, the task force said they would be sending a water rescue package to support efforts in Texas. These packages include rescue boats filled with food and water as well as medical supplies.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted Sunday night, “May everyone down in #Houston and the gulf stay safe, and continue looking out for one another. Sending thoughts & prayers from #Boston.”

