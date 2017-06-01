Massachusetts slots parlor fined for understaffing

BOSTON (AP) — The state’s first casino has been fined $65,000 by gambling regulators for violating minimum security staffing rules.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said Thursday its inspectors made 46 random checks of the Plainridge Park Casino in December and January. They found on 12 of the visits that the slots parlor in Plainville did not have the required amount of security personnel on duty.

The commission says proper staffing is crucial for the safety of guests and employees, and to prevent underage gambling.

Officials say Plainridge cooperated with investigators, agreed to the $65,000 fine and is taking steps to correct the problems.

The penalty is the second leveled by regulators since the casino opened in 2015. Plainridge was fined $10,000 last August for violations around the storage and distribution of alcoholic beverages.

