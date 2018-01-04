Massachusetts snow totals (so far): Jan. 4, 2018

(WHDH) — The snow has started to pile up across Massachusetts. Almost all of the state is under a winter storm warning. Some areas are under a blizzard warning.

So how much snow has fallen so far? Here’s a check on the totals:

Rockland: 8.5″

Milton: 8.1″

Taunton: 7.5″

Bridgewater: 7″

Leominster: 6″

Framingham: 5″

Gloucester: 5″

Andover: 4″

Boston: 4″

Worcester: 4″

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)