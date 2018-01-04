Massachusetts snow totals (so far): Jan. 4, 2018

(WHDH) — The snow has started to pile up across Massachusetts. Almost all of the state is under a winter storm warning. Some areas are under a blizzard warning.
So how much snow has fallen so far? Here’s a check on the totals:
Rockland: 8.5″
Milton: 8.1″
Taunton: 7.5″
Bridgewater: 7″
Leominster: 6″
Framingham: 5″
Gloucester: 5″
Andover: 4″
Boston: 4″
Worcester: 4″
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
